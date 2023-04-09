Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 186.25 ($2.31).

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.36) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 165 ($2.05) to GBX 175 ($2.17) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Melrose Industries Price Performance

Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 160.50 ($1.99) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 152.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 134.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.98. The company has a market cap of £6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,210.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of GBX 94.82 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 169.95 ($2.11).

Melrose Industries Increases Dividend

Melrose Industries Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.83. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is -4,000.00%.

(Get Rating)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.