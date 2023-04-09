Meter Governance (MTRG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $189,180.70

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.16 or 0.00011135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $53.87 million and $189,180.70 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003513 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000791 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,193,505 coins and its circulating supply is 17,027,727 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

