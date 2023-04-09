MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWKN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hawkins by 1,196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.
HWKN stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 35,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,343. The stock has a market cap of $907.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $47.29.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 21.35%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
