MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in York Water were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YORW. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of York Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in York Water by 295.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of York Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of York Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in York Water by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YORW stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,767. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The York Water Company has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $661.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. York Water had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.2027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on YORW. TheStreet upgraded York Water from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of York Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

