MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.90. 563,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,271. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $88.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.02.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.