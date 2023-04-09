MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 138,038 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Zuora by 31.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Zuora by 4.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,885,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,053,000 after purchasing an additional 197,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 831,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 415,537 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zuora news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $148,991.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,540.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $148,991.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,540.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $48,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,222 shares in the company, valued at $726,076.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,140 shares of company stock valued at $854,567 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $9.13. 659,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.84. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73.

ZUO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

