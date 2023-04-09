MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 50.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 859,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,748. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 7.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Green Brick Partners Profile

GRBK has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

