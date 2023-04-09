MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 6,873 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,634 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Berry by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Berry by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Berry

In related news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 188,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,132.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 188,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,132.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 565,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,463.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Berry Trading Down 3.3 %

BRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

BRY stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.94. 469,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,700. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Berry Co. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.19.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.71. Berry had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

Berry Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

