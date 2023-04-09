MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 142 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Prologis by 27.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Prologis by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,276,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,056,000 after purchasing an additional 999,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Prologis Stock Up 0.4 %

Prologis stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.38. The company has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

