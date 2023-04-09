MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTNQ stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,921. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $55.03. The firm has a market cap of $735.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and\u002For 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

