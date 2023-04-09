MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 58 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.20. 1,989,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,962. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.