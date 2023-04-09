MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $198.57. 2,403,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,545. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

