MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 123,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,678 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $189.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $220.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

