MONECO Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF makes up about 1.0% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,546,000 after purchasing an additional 140,188 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,493,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 31,098 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 309.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth $1,713,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO opened at $61.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $754.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $58.69 and a 12-month high of $75.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

