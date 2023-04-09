MONECO Advisors LLC Invests $726,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 2,834,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $630,332,000 after acquiring an additional 189,688 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,439.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,439.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.10. 26,104,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,236,992. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $225.52. The company has a market cap of $560.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

