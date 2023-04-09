Monero Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $159.80 or 0.00564528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.92 billion and $58.01 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,293.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.36 or 0.00319215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011895 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00072484 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.36 or 0.00442869 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003525 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,263,656 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

