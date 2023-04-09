Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001319 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $226.60 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00062159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00039139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017728 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000193 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000535 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 610,327,501 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

