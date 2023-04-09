Moonriver Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for about $8.53 or 0.00030074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $56.97 million and $3.55 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,745,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,676,076 tokens. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

