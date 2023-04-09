Morgan Stanley Cuts Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target to $32.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bread Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.
Bread Financial Stock Performance
Shares of BFH opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32.
Bread Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.
Institutional Trading of Bread Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,391,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.
Bread Financial Company Profile
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
