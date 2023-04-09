Morgan Stanley Cuts Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $13.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.14.

Shares of HBAN opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.76%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,210,376,000 after buying an additional 1,780,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,557 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

