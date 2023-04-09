Morgan Stanley Cuts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $329.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $332.00 to $329.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $394.13.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $322.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.29 and a 200-day moving average of $345.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.