MultiChoice Group (OTCMKTS:MCHOY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MultiChoice Group (OTCMKTS:MCHOY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MultiChoice Group Stock Performance

Shares of MultiChoice Group stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. MultiChoice Group has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $9.16.

MultiChoice Group Company Profile

MultiChoice Group Ltd. engages in the provision of video entertainment platform. It operates through the following segments: South Africa, Rest of Africa, and Technology. The South Africa segment offers digital satellite television and subscription video-on-demand services in South Africa. The Rest of Africa segment delivers Direct To Home, Digital Terrestrial Television, and Over-the-Top services.

