Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 156.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,703 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Murphy Oil worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUR. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 293.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after acquiring an additional 729,319 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,790,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,080,000 after acquiring an additional 542,891 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,644,000 after purchasing an additional 538,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

