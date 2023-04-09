MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $195.10 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $247.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.96. The firm has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

