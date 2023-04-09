MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centene by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Up 0.3 %

Centene stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CNC shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.39.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

