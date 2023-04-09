MV Capital Management Inc. Invests $324,000 in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,108,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,043,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 346,634 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 398,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.20 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qualtrics International Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, President Chris Beckstead sold 52,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $862,660.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,646,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,509,600.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Qualtrics International news, President Chris Beckstead sold 52,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $862,660.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,646,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,509,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 112,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,866,527.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,082,468 shares in the company, valued at $216,645,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 969,324 shares of company stock valued at $15,899,273. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XM opened at $17.86 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Stories

