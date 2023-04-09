MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,531 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,530 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $32.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $135.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.03.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

