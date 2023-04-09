MV Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MV Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,076,271,000 after buying an additional 322,352 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,230,000 after purchasing an additional 434,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 5.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $449,662,000 after purchasing an additional 402,626 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $95.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average is $81.33. The company has a market cap of $258.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $96.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

