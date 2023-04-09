Nano (XNO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $981,922.27

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $119.75 million and $981,922.27 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00003217 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,934.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00323002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $158.76 or 0.00568340 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00072757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.58 or 0.00445988 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.