NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $432.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $35.34.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

In related news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,300 shares in the company, valued at $194,555. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,300 shares in the company, valued at $194,555. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory Norden purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,192. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,531,000 after buying an additional 44,127 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,617,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,216,000 after acquiring an additional 434,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3,642.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 935,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 910,681 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

