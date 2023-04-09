Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,613.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,012,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $63,393,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,983,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,480,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,613.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,400,000 shares of company stock worth $75,600,000. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.69. 605,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,446. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.16. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $39.22.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. William Blair started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Featured Articles

