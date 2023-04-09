NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $1.96 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00007021 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and approximately $48.30 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00062341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00039125 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017682 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000194 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001195 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.98848412 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 235 active market(s) with $45,058,334.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.