Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

NEO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.89.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $19.51. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 149.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

