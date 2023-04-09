Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NOSPF. Barclays upgraded shares of Neoen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Neoen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Neoen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOSPF opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92. Neoen has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $45.50.

Neoen Company Profile

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Croatia, Ecuador, United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

