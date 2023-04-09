Northern Financial Advisors Inc Buys New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,530 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 81.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of INTU stock traded up $8.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $446.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,247. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $498.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $419.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.47.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

