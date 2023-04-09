Northern Financial Advisors Inc Buys New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,733 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000. Netflix makes up 1.6% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after buying an additional 534,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,574,217,000 after purchasing an additional 137,972 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 19.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $339.33. 4,660,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,862,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $379.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.87.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

