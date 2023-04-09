Northern Financial Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 9,508 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.15.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,843,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,648,222. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

