Northern Financial Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 9,508 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.15.
Insider Activity at Truist Financial
Truist Financial Stock Up 2.2 %
Truist Financial stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,843,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,648,222. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Truist Financial (TFC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.