Northern Financial Advisors Inc Invests $312,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE EMN traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $80.93. The company had a trading volume of 948,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,914. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $113.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

