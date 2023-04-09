Northern Financial Advisors Inc Invests $977,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,545. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The firm has a market cap of $118.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

