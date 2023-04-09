Northern Financial Advisors Inc Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.2% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.3 %

GS traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,711. The company has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $344.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.