Northern Financial Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Travelers Companies makes up 1.3% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $320,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

TRV traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.27. 787,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,458. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.