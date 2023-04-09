Northern Financial Advisors Inc Purchases New Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11,918.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 102,615 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 251,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,706 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.8 %

TMO stock traded down $4.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $575.35. The company had a trading volume of 780,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,954. The stock has a market cap of $221.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $561.10 and a 200-day moving average of $546.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

