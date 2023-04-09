Northern Financial Advisors Inc Takes $630,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.68. 3,261,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,498,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The stock has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

