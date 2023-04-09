Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$46.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CSFB from C$46.50 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.90.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Stock Performance

NPI opened at C$34.21 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$32.33 and a 1 year high of C$47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.89.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

Northland Power Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

(Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.