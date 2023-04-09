Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Position Lowered by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for approximately 2.5% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Nucor were worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 97.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,998,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 567,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,672,000 after buying an additional 301,535 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 25.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,716,000 after buying an additional 283,409 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nucor by 26.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,302,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,946,000 after acquiring an additional 272,987 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Nucor by 75.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 621,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,466,000 after acquiring an additional 267,970 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $145.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

