Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NUE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.44.

Nucor Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $145.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

