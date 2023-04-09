Optas LLC Acquires 3,361 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in L. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Loews by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Loews by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 26,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $448,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.73, for a total value of $234,018.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,209 shares of company stock worth $1,321,163. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Loews Trading Up 0.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of L traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.38. 591,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.13. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $68.20.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Further Reading

