Optas LLC Acquires New Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Motco purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SONY traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.17. The company had a trading volume of 796,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,920. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.20. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $99.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

