Optas LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Optas LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,956.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $78.49. 1,826,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,139. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $87.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

