Optas LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Optas LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 0.7% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $6.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $622.64. 1,449,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $613.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.48. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

